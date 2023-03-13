Progress being made on plans for North Tipp skateboard park

Roscrea Councillor Shane Lee has been advocating for such a facility in the town for some time feels it would be a fun amenity and means for young people to get healthy exercise.

Early last year the Independent representative organised a local petition to gauge public reaction to the idea which received a very positive response.

Speaking to Tipp FM Councillor Lee says there has been some positive steps on the project.

“We’ve the backing of Tipperary County Council and the staff of the Municipal District who are currently preparing a Tender Brief for design consultants to design a skateboard park so that’s very positive.

“When that’s done and the designers come back and the location we have located is okay – which is Council land – then it’ll go to a Part 8 process.

“So it’s very positive – its moving in the right direction and it’s moving to a place where we’re early at reality.”