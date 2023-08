The proposals from Lisgorm Services Ltd in the name of Rosaleen Dwyer were to repurpose a disused public house on the junction of Bank Street and Main Street.

This will be converted to a creche over three floors while a change of use is also proposed for three existing sheds – one to a staff area, another to a toddler/sleeping area and the third to an after school recreational area.

Once up and running the creche will cater for children from 6 months to 15 years old and operate from 7am to 6pm.