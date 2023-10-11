Peter’s Run back on the road

Peter Ryan and his support crew have set out from Nenagh on day four of his Malin to Mizen run.

The Drombane man is aiming to complete his 586 kilometre five day trek tomorrow evening.

Today the destination is 125 kilometres away in Millstreet.

Paralympian Peter has just 10% vision and is raising funds for the NCBI to get Ireland’s first Vision Van on the road. So far he has raised almost €42,000.

His fiancé and support crew member Gemma O’Gorman says arriving into the Premier County last night was a huge boost for morale.

“The form is amazing and it was amazing to come into Nenagh yesterday evening. Everyone came out in force and that gave all of us – Peter especially – such a huge lift. Friends of his, neighbours, family members all ran into Nenagh with him which was such a lovely moment. So feeling good heading into day four.”

You can track Peter’s progress here while donations can be made here