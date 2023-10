Tipperary man Peter Ryan has completed his epic run from Ireland’s most northerly point of Malin Head to its most southerly at Mizen Head.

The Drombane native – who has just 10% vision – set out from County Donegal last Sunday morning and finished the 586 kilometre ultra-marathon last night in County Cork.

His efforts have so far raised €80,000 for the National Council for the Blind’s first ever Vision Bus.

You can still donate to Peter’s Run here