People of North Tipp urged to support Nenagh CNU protest rally

Opposition to plans to use the new state of the art care home in Nenagh as a step-down facility for UHL will take to the streets next month.

The decision by the HSE will mean that the expected transfer of residents from St Conlon’s Care Home in the town will not be going ahead for the foreseeable future.

Anna Treacy is a SIPTU shop steward at St Conlon’s – she is organising a protest march in Nenagh on May 11th.

On Tipp Today earlier she said the idea of using the new Community Nursing Unit to alleviate overcrowding at UHL should never have been considered.

“Its not an option – it should never be an option. It should never be put on the table. This facility was built specifically for the elderly people in Nenagh and the surrounding areas from Newport to Roscrea.

“So it should never have been an option – its an elderly care facility. Its not a step-down, its not a sub-acute, its not a hospital – it’s a home.”