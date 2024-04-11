Opposition growing to Dualla solar farm plans

Over 300 submissions have been made to Tipperary County Council in relation to plans for a major solar farm in Dualla.

The proposals from Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd is for a near 130 hectare site which effectively runs along the length of the village.

There has been strong local opposition to the plans with the establishment of the Dualla Together group.

Spokesperson Keith Barry says the community is now united in its opposition to the project.

“You know people were baffled – it just didn’t make sense. A lot of people were angry so we formed a committee and what I have seen is a community that initially was bewildered – frightened – I’ve seen it turn around to result in 308 submissions of objection into the council. I see a community now that’s steadfast and resolute and informed now and prepared to fight this thing you know.”