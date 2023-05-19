Official opening of Clonmel Regional Sports Hub planned for early June

The Clonmel Regional Sports Hub will have an official opening early next month.

Access has been made available to all since Friday the 12th of May, however, the formal launch is scheduled for the 9th of June.

At the recent meeting of the Clonmel Borough District it was confirmed that the Sport Manager would be in place from the 6th of next month.

There have been security concerns over the last number of months while the site was under construction, but councillors were assured that a request has been put forward to adjust the CCTV at the hub, with Gardaí also engaged.

Fianna Fáil’s Siobhán Ambrose said she is appreciative of each group and agency involved in seeing this come to fruition.

“I am particularly delighted because I had notices of motion down to requesting that a skate board park and a playground form part of this project and they were included and that just means now that for every age group there is something now, whether it’s the playground, the skate board park, walkway ,the running track, whatever your sporting ability there is something there, there is an amenity there for everybody and it is just a wonderful resource.”

Cllr. Ambrose says that in recent weeks funding has come through for TUH, the Clonmel Garda Station, and they intend to apply for more shortly.

“In the summer we will be applying for between 70 and 100 million to look at our URDF project which will allow us to finish Kickham Barracks, which will allow us to upgrade the streets around the town centre, develop like a Guinness Storehouse, a Bulmer’s storehouse the size of the Friary, it will enable us to upgrade and redevelop the West Gate, it will enable us to look at the provision of a bridge at the back of the Clonmel Arms up to Suir Island. Phenomenal work being done.”