No plans to house individuals at Racket Hall

The government says there are no plans to move additional families into Racket Hall in Roscrea this week as other accommodation has been sufficient.

People from the local community have been maintaining a presence outside the hotel for over a week since news broke of proposals to house 160 International Protection Applicants in the only hotel in the area.

The situation is to be looked at early next week and a decision taken at that point based on operational need.

17 women and children arrived by bus on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Michael Lowry has also been told today that there are no plans to house anyone other than families in the hotel.