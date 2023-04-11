New toy library for the Premier County

Clonmel is now home to Ireland’s latest toy libraries.

There is one in operation in Carrickmacross in Monaghan with other variations of the idea elsewhere in the country and now the project has launched locally once a month.

Louise Lawlor an environmentalist with Suircan is one of the people behind it along with Jenny Brewer from Zero Waste Clonmel and Louise says people bring in any old but unbroken toys they have, and these are then brought home by others to be returned a month later.

She told Tipp Today that this will cut down on waste with 80% of toys ending up in the sea or landfill within 6 months.

“Our only criteria at the moment is that we are using second-hand toys, taking in second hand toys, cleaning them up making sure they are safe and allowing children to have access to them. So, we are catering mainly for children aged 0-6 years but we also have board games and things for older children. 0- 6 years at the moment is our main age category. This is only our second, the next will be our third so we have only run two so far.”

Louise says so far it has been very successful and well received.

“We have parents coming in without the kids because they don’t want the stress of the kids wanting everything but so far any child coming in have really enjoyed it and we haven’t had any problems with anything haven’t had any tantrums. And another one, it is really handy for grandparents if they have children coming to visit or anyone coming with children to visit if they know in advance they are coming can come in and pick a toy and have it ready.”