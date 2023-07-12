New additions to South Tipp town warmly welcomed

New additions to a South Tipp town have been warmly welcomed.

After a long campaign for an Electric Charging point in Cahir the installation of the town’s first began on Saturday.

The works are taking place in the car park beside the castle and there will be some minor disruption for the week while it is being completed.

People are encouraged to allow time for parking or to use alternative locations.

There has also been the addition of a Duck Feeder which can be found in the Inch Field, with it hoped this will deter people from feeding the wildlife bread.

To access the feed there is a small cost of 1 euro.