Nenagh urged to support Peter’s Run

Tipperary man Peter Ryan will arrive back into the Premier County this evening at the end of the third day of his ultra-marathon run from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The Paralympian will cover a total of 586 kilometres over five days and in doing so raise funds for the National Council for the Blind to aid the development of the country’s first mobile unit, the “Vision Van”

The Drombane man set out from Edgeworthstown at around 6 o’clock this morning and hopes to reach his destination of Nenagh Golf Club between 6.30 and 7 this evening having over 110 kilometres along the way.

People in the Nenagh area and across the county are being urged to turn out to show their support for Peter as he arrives into the Premier County this evening.

He says encouragement is a key part to completing the challenge.

“Ah it’s a lovely touch. I was outside Cavan town yesterday and woman came out and started shouting at me “I’m from Tipperary” so it is a pick-me-up.

Not that it strictly has to be Tipperary people – we had a random ice-cream van could see what we were doing with all the fanfare around the convoy they overtook us and pulled me over to give me an ice-cream cone on the road. Its just been a great couple of days for all the hardship and torture it entails.”

You can track Peter’s progress here while donations can be made here