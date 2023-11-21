Nenagh MD awards presented

The Nenagh Municipal District Awards were handed out at a ceremony in the Civic Offices last night.

Awards were made in a number of categories including to Tidy Towns groups like the Committee in Ballinderry.

Burial Ground Committees were also honoured including the one at Rockvale in Newport and to sporting heroes like athlete Sharlene Mawdsley

A number of ‘Nenagh 800′ medals were also presented in recognition of commitment to Nenagh Town.

The recipients on the night included:

Best Burial Ground – Burial Ground Committees:

” Rockvale Cemetery Committee, Newport

” Templekelly Burial Ground Committee, Ballina

Best presented Estates – Residents Associations

” Ard Coillte, Ballina

” Kilnasalla Estate, Nenagh

Nenagh Municipal District Significant Contribution & Achievements Award:

” Nicola Welford – In recognition of her continuous significant contribution and dedication to community efforts in Boher & surrounding areas

” Defibs for Life Committee, Nenagh – In recognition of their efforts to make Nenagh a safer place through the installation of additional defibrillators throughout the town, through increasing public awareness of their locations and through provision of a greater level of training in CPR & defibrillator use

” Olena Arkhanhelska – In recognition of her continuous significant contribution and dedication to the provision of support to members of the Ukrainian Community in helping them settle in their new environment

” RNLI – Lough Derg Lifeboat Station – In recognition of their dedication and commitment to saving lives and their spirit of volunteerism in contributing of their time and efforts to enhance water safety on Lough Derg

Sporting Achievements

” Sharlene Mawdsley – In recognition of her achievements in athletics and, in particular, her performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest – accepted on her behalf by Fr. Bobby Fletcher.

” Stephen Shoer – In recognition of his achievement in winning the 2023 National Senior Gents Strokeplay Championship held at Riverdale Pitch & Putt Course in August 2023

” Margaret Hennessy – In recognition of her achievement in winning the 2023 National Ladies Intermediate Strokeplay Championship held at Riverdale Pitch & Putt Course in August 2023

Best Cultural / Heritage Group:

” The Nenagh Players – in recognition of their significant contribution over 80 years to keeping amateur drama alive in Nenagh and their continued community spirit and generosity in sharing their time and their talents

Tidy Towns – based on highest % increase in population category within Nenagh MD:

” Category A Ballinderry Tidy Towns Committee

” Category B Rathcabbin Development Association

” Category C,D,E Ballina- Boher Tidy Towns Committee

Nenagh 800

” Stephen Slattery – in recognition of his commitment to Nenagh Town across many areas including campaigning for enhancement and promotion of Nenagh Castle and grounds, personal efforts to keep the streets of Nenagh litter free and his contribution to the retail sector as part of a long-standing family business

” Nora O’ Meara – in recognition of her long-standing contribution to promoting genealogy and heritage in North Tipperary and her dedication to provision of information to those seeking to discover their roots.

” Kitty Meagher – in recognition of her contribution over a long number of years to maintaining the streets in her area clean and litter free and her dedication and selflessness in giving of her time to helping other members of the community.

” Ann Scroope – for her vision and dedication in the creation of Nenagh Tourist Office & Visitor Centre which has been an inspiration and a catalyst for the ‘I Love Nenagh’ brand.