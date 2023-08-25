Nenagh flying the flag for Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland Pride of Place

Nenagh was chosen by the County Council and is in the category for towns with a population of over 4,000.

Pride of Place is an all-island competition that recognizes improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area. The initiative is co-ordinated by Co-Operation Ireland, Irish Public Bodies and Local Authorities.

District Administrator in Nenagh Rosemary Joyce says Nenagh was chosen due to the great sense place and pride in the area among the community.

“We actually named the whole application ‘We Love Nenagh’ – that was based on the writings of Donal Ryan who included that in a piece that he wrote. So we felt what better way to show what we all feel about Nenagh other than using the words ‘We Love Nenagh’. And that’s why Nenagh was chosen because there’s a great pride in the area.”

The judges in this year’s All-Ireland Pride of Place have visited Nenagh earlier this month.

The entry was a collaboration of Nenagh community representatives, co-ordinated by Nenagh Municipal District, the Silver Arch Family Resource Centre and Clúid Housing.

The various winner will be announced in November but Rosemary Joyce says Nenagh has already proven itself a winner.

“There will be an awards ceremony held in Armagh later on this year. There is a monetary prize but it’s the whole idea that if you win you are actually getting recognition that you have a vibrant community and to be honest the winning doesn’t matter at all because we have that in Nenagh anyway.”