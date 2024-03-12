Molloy: Referendums has highlighted work of Family Carers

The fallout from the overwhelming rejection of both the Family and Care referendums continues in Tipperary.

Local area manager of Family Carers Ireland and Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy had called for a Yes vote prior to Friday’s ballot.

Some members of the group have called for the organisations leadership to resign in the wake of the vote.

Richie Molloy told Tipp Today earlier that while disappointed with the outcome he feels there is at least one positive from the whole debate.

“From the very start Carers weren’t recognised at all – it was always about the ‘cared for’ person. Now in the last 10 years I would say the word ‘Family’ Carer is getting more recognition. And after all the debacle with the referendum and all the debates the weeks beforehand the name Family Carer is really out there. You know I feel there is a general recognition that there is such a thing as a Family Carer.”