McGrath questions suggested ATM regulations

ATMs may soon be required by law to provide the option of €10 and €20 notes to customers.

The Oireachtas Finance Committee has made the suggestion following its examination of the government’s Access to Cash Bill.

The proposal comes following concerns from MABS that those who receive social welfare may not be able to withdraw €50 at a time.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says this change won’t help if companies are allowed to continue going cashless.

“For many, many people who would be in the low income bracket may not have a lot of money in their account and they may need smaller notes than €50s so we really need to deal with this situation. I mean we have reports and we have committee reports and we have government soundings but the government aren’t doing anything meaningful about this. More and more companies are denying the use of cash.”