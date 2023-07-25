Major upgrade of South Tipp water plant underway

A multi-million Euro upgrade of a South Tipp water treatment plant will benefit nearly 12,000 people.

Uisce Éireann has already commenced work on the Goatenbridge plant.

Confirmation that Uisce Éireann has prioritised the significant upgrade of Goatenbridge Water Treatment Plant will be welcomed by communities in Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Cahir and surrounding areas.

In partnership with Tipperary County Council, the utility is to spend €10 million upgrading the treatment process at the plant ensuring water supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply is in compliance with regulations.

These significant works involve the installation of new chambers and mixers, the upgrade of existing chemical dosing systems along with new and upgraded filter controls and the installation of a new generator.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Glanua and are expected to be complete by Spring 2025.