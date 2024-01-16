Locals vow to continue blockade of Racket Hall Hotel

Over 200 locals are estimated to have attended a meeting at Racket Hall where it was agreed that they would continue to try and blockade the hotel against more asylum seekers moving in.

The meeting last night was after the first women and children were moved in amid ugly confrontations between protestors and Public Order Gardaí.

This Roscrea man says he’s not sure what they’ll do when the next batch of International Protection Applicants arrives but he believes the government is lying when it says they are only planning to house families there.

“No one is going to lay hands on anybody but we’re just going to let our voices be heard and we’ll see who turns up. It was women and children yesterday – we know why that was. Seventeen people are in there at the moment – we’ll see whatever. I’d be 90 something percent sure that it won’t be all women and children for the rest of the 140 or 50 odd that are still to come.”