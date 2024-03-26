Lee: Government hasn’t delivered on supports for Roscrea

The people may have stood down their protest outside Racket Hall in Roscrea they are not gone away.

That’s according to Councillor Shane Lee after the decision by locals to end their 10 week campaign at what was the only hotel operating in the area.

It began on January 11th last when the first group of International Protection Applicants were brought to Racket Hall.

Cllr Lee told Tipp Today earlier that the many supports promised for Roscrea don’t seem to have materialised.

“You know GPs, doctors and SNA’s – to date we have received three Gardaí. And I suppose just to say in relation to that we have been highlighting as elected representatives following on from public meetings for quite some time. I’m a member of the Joint Policing Committee and I’ve been very vocal in relation to that so while we welcome them – its good news in relation to the Gardaí – but GPs, teachers, SNA’s they’re the main thing in relation to it.”