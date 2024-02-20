Large numbers expected to attend funeral of young Tipperary crash victim

The funeral of the Tipperary teenager who died in a car crash last week will take place later this morning.

Leah O’Meara was killed in a two-car crash near Rearcross last Thursday evening.

15 year old Leah lay in repose at her home in Holycross yesterday evening.

Her funeral mass will take place at 10 o’clock at Bothar na Naomh Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Nenagh Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on the Rearcross to Newport road between six o’clock and a 6.45 last Thursday evening to contact them.