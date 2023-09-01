Grace and Luke McSweeney to be laid to rest today

A joint funeral will be held today to remember two of the victims of the crash in Clonmel.

18 year old Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke who was 24 were killed in the tragic collision on Friday.

Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy – who were both 18 – also killed when the car hit a wall on Mountain Road.

They were on their way to celebrate Leaving Cert results when the tragedy struck.

The funeral of Nikki Murphy who attended Loreto Clonmel, was held yesterday in Kilcash in Tipperary.

Today Grace and Luke McSweeney will be laid to rest.

The funeral of the sister and brother will get underway at 11.30 this morning in St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family and friends will bid farewell to Zoey Coffey tomorrow at 11.30 in St Peter and Paul’s Church.