Government commits to providing services and support for Roscrea

The Housing Minister has promised that the government will provide the investment in services and supports needed to sooth the concerns of locals in Roscrea.

Protesters are vowing to continue their campaign against the use of Racket Hall hotel to house families of asylum seekers.

Another large rally was held in the town over the weekend.

The Taoiseach says he wants a new package of supports to be made available for areas like Roscrea that have taken in big numbers of refugees.

And speaking on a visit to Tipperary today Minister Darragh O’Brien has told Tipp FM News that extra services and funding are on the way.

“Specific issues obviously are relevant for communities in relation to services and provision of services.

“I know there are many, many good people in Roscrea who have genuine concerns. My colleague Deputy Jackie Cahill has been engaging with them. Government will do everything that we can to ensure that those services are provided and the investment is provided in the area of Roscrea.”

Meanwhile a local councillor says it’s a very worrying time’ in Roscrea.

Shane Lee was giving his thoughts on the ongoing issues regarding the Racket Hall Hotel in the North Tipp town.

Protests against the closing of the hotel to the public in order to house asylum seekers continued over the weekend despite the stormy conditions.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Cllr Lee says local events are now having to be organised elsewhere as the only hotel in the town in unavailable:

“We have the people of Roscrea (Roscrea hurling club) now that have a dinner dance going on in the Templemore Arms in March I think it is and then we have two funerals happening in our community over the next few days and they have to go out of town now as well because there’s nowhere to go.

“While that might sound very simple to some people, we all support each other and we all support our businesses and our community so this is only the start of it.

“It’s a very worrying time to think that we’ve lost the only functioning hotel in our community.”