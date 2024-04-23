Gardaí investigate theft of pump from Tipp village

A piece of history was taken from the village of Cloneen over the weekend.

The old water pump – which has been part of the village for well over a century – was stolen.

Local Councillor Mark Fitzgerald says Gardaí are investigating the theft.

He told Tipp Today its very upsetting for the local community.

“Its not even the value of it it’s the historical significance of it. It was there for so long – there was restoration work done on it in the late 90s because at that stage someone had previously stolen the handle off it but it was repaired and I think it was the Tidy Towns group at the time got a handle made for it.”