GAA still under fire for charity jersey decision

There is outrage over the decision to stop the promotion of the Dillon Quirke Foundation on GAA gear.

It had been intended that the charity set up to honour the Tipperary hurler who passed away last year would be represented on jerseys during the Tipperary – Limerick Munster Senior Hurling Championship game however a new policy has out an end to this in all cases.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says this is an example of the GAA not respecting or listening to wishes of their members as the community at large are behind this foundation and what it will do for players.

Deputy Cahill says there needs to be an exception made in this case because there is no logic to their decision.

“No one can comprehend why this has happened no one can see the logic of it, it is trying to stop a tragedy like what happened to Dillon happening again. The family have really emersed themselves into it they have huge public support and there is just no logic to not allowing the logo to be on the jerseys. This all going into establishing a foundation there is no one making any money out of this . This is for the young people of the future in all sports to establish if they have this condition ( Sudden Adult Death Syndrome).”

Deputy Cahill went on to say people are incensed.

“He was such a high profile figure one of the stars of Tipperary hurling and I suppose in what was bad year for Tipperary hurling he was one of the ones that came out with huge credit out of last year’s Championship and to see that he is not there as we face in other first round of Sunday week in Ennis is hard to comprehend… with universal public support behind them [the family] and whatever rule book is there to stop0 this there needs to be another line put into it to allow this to happen in this exceptional circumstance.”