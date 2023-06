A member of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group Billy Shoer served on both Clonmel Borough Council and South Tipperary County Council during his time in politics.

He was shop steward for 17 years at John Ronan and Sons as well as being a stalwart of Clonmel Rugby Club where he spent two terms as Club President as well as coaching a number of teams there.

A native of Nenagh Billy was very much involved with St Mary’s Church Choir in his adopted home of Clonmel.