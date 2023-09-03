Family and community in mourning as three members of the O’Reilly family are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners have attended the joint funeral mass of three family members killed in a crash in Cashel.

45-year-old Thomas O’Reilly, his wife Bridget, aged 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom lost their lives when the car they were travelling in struck a wall near the town on Tuesday night.

It comes at the end of a week which has seen the funerals of four young people who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday, August 25th.

Fr. Enda Brady, Parish Priest of Cashel, said the loss is devastating for the community.

“When this awful situation lands on your doorstep then you know that these are not just numbers – there is a face, there is a heat, there is a personality, there is an individual.”

Tom’s mother Diane – who was injured in the crash along with his father Tom – was at todays funeral having been released from hospital.

The coffins of Tom, Bridget and little Tom were brought from St John the Baptist Church to Cormacs Cemetery in three horse drawn hearses where they have been laid to rest.