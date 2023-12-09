Fairytale send off for Shane MacGowan

Shane MacGowan’s Funeral Mass at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh yesterday was a mix of a religious ceremony, a concert and a farewell party.

The Church was full to capacity with Shane’s wife Mary Victoria Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father Maurice were joined by friends, fans and people from the music industry.

The Mass lasted around three hours and included a rousing rendition of Fairytale of New York performed by Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill which literally had mourners dancing in the aisles.

President Michael D Higgins, Johnn Depp, Aidan Gillan and Gerry Adams were among the myriad of well-known to faces in the Church.

Victoria Mary Clarke spoke of their deep bond.

“And I know of course I’m going to miss him, I’ve been devastated and I’m going to be crying and crying and crying. Tut as the same time as crying and feeling devastated I think its possible to also feel that my heart has got bigger. And it’s got so much bigger because of our relationship that it can never really go back.”

After the Mass hundreds of people lined the streets of Nenagh to say goodbye to Shane as his cortege made its way through the town centre.