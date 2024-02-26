Over €750,000 allocated for Greenways in Tipperary

Eight projects are included in the Transport Infrastructure Ireland funding for Tipperary County Council.

The biggest allocation is €150,000 for the Suir Blueway from the Gashouse Bridge in Clonmel to Suir Island and on to Marlfield.

Senator Garret Ahearn outlines some of the other routes to benefit from the €790,000.

“This is really important funding for a number of Greenway projects particularly along the south of the county. Essentially what we’re doing is carrying out a long term project of connecting the Suir Blueway with the Greenway in Waterford. So that’s why there’s allocation of funding towards linking the Waterford Greenway to Carrick on Suir of €120,000, there’s also funding of €80,000 to connect Cashel to Cahir and then Cahir on to Marlfield of another €80,000.”

Plans to link the Suir Blueway with the East Limerick Greenway also continue to make progress with the allocation of €100,000 from TII.

The Ballina to Dromineer section of the Lough Derg Greenway benefits to the tune of €80,000.

The majority of the money though is aimed at connecting the Suir Blueway with the Waterford Greenway.

Senator Ahearn says this has huge potential.

“It’s all in a long term vision of connecting the Rock of Cashel the whole way down to Waterford City and on to Dungarvan and Ardmore. So this is a really good project – it has great potential for the south-east region and for South Tipperary in particular and it can garner an awful lot of tourism in the future.”