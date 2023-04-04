COPD support group established in Carrick on Suir

A new peer support group for those living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is up and running in Carrick on Suir.

The free weekly meetings are held on Mondays at 11am in the Carrick Swan Juvenile GAA Centre beside the Courthouse car park.

COPD is the name for a collection of lung diseases including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

It is one of the most common respiratory diseases in Ireland and usually affects people over the age of 35.

Consultant Respiratory Physician Professor Tim McDonnell is Chair of COPD Support Ireland.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said there can be a number of causes of the disease.

“Some patients have got it in relation to cigarette smoking. Other causes could be exposure to other dust, chemicals, fumes. Patients who have been born prematurely for instance or patients with a lot of childhood infections can get it.

“Patients who maybe had chronic undertreated asthma. Asthma is a reversible disease – with asthma you should really be able to get treated and get better. With COPD its not fully reversible – it can obviously be treated, it can be improved upon.”

To coincide with World Health Day, COPD Support Ireland is hosting a free webinar, “Living Your Best Life with COPD” on Friday April 7.