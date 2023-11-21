Concern over spate of burglaries in North Tipp

Locals in a north Tipperary community are scared and angry.

That’s according to Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara after a spate of burglaries in the Lorrha and Rathcabbin areas.

He’s wants Gardaí be able to respond more quickly to incidents in these rural areas.

Cllr O’Meara says people are very worried that they are being targeted by criminal gangs.

Michael O’Meara feels Gardaí can’t respond quick enough to these incidents because of the distances they have to travel.

He says the area would have less problems with crime if Garda cars were coming from Co Galway or Offaly.