Cocaine addiction a growing problem in Tipperary

Tipperary had the 4th highest number of people getting treatment for cocaine addiction in 2022.

It came in behind Dublin, Cork, and Limerick at a figure of 144 people, an increase from 114 the previous year.

At today’s meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan said this was in line with what they were seeing on the ground locally.

He said that there seems to be an acceptance that cocaine use is okay and ‘great craic’, despite the significant impact it has on many households and families.

The Chief Super told members of the JPC that they do their best to point those abusing the drug towards services but cannot force people to seek help.