Clonmel crash victim to be laid to rest

The first of the funerals following last week’s crash in Clonmel will take place today.

Four young people died in the collision last Friday – 18 year olds Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace McSweeney and 24 year old Luke McSweeney.

Nicole will be laid to rest this afternoon, following 12 noon funeral mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash.

Nikki was a student at the Loretto Convent Clonmel and had just received her Leaving Cert results on Friday while Zoey and Grace were students at the Presentation in the town.