Clonmel Autism conference taking place next week

The South Tipperary Autism Support Group are holding a conference for parents, caregivers and professionals of children aged 2 to 18 years next week.

The event at the Talbot Hotel is also open to those not involved with the support group.

Among those addressing the conference will be Clinical Psychologists Dr David Coleman and Dr Carol O’Dwyer as well as Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist Treasa Forristal.

Chairperson of the South Tipperary Autism Support Group Catherine Kennedy told Tipp Today earlier that members of the group have sent in questions for the night.

“The general consensus of topics would be anxiety, puberty, substance misuse, behavioural issues – what’s diagnosis related and what’s behavioural issues but we’re not limiting it to those specific topics. We have a limited time so we will try and cover as many as we possible can.”

The event takes place next Wednesday at 7.30 – tickets are available on Eventbrite.ie