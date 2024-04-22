Cashel water repairs complete

Uisce Éireann crews have successfully completed repairs following a fault at the water treatment plant impacting customers in Cashel Town and surrounding areas.

Water supply has returned to the majority of customers now.

However due to low reservoir levels and the size of the network, it may take until later this evening before normal water pressure is fully returned to all customers, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

To support customers, alternative water supplies will remain in place at St. Patrick’s Hospital and Cashel Rugby Club until normal water supply has returned to all customers.