Cashel mourns three members of well known local family

St John the Baptist Church was full yesterday afternoon as the people of Cashel and beyond gathered for a vigil in memory of the three members of the O’Reilly family who so tragically lost their lives last Tuesday night in a crash.

Members of the Traveller and settled communities joined in the service to show support for the O’Reilly family many of whom attended the vigil.

Tom O’Reilly’s brother Michael lit a candle in memory of the deceased while Kathleen Monaghan lit a candle for Tom Jnr and Diane who were injured in the crash.

Parish Priest Fr Enda Brady said the vigil was an important gathering for the people of Cashel.

“It amazed me the amount of people that showed up here at the Church today for the vigil. It is a tribute to the people of the town and of course they’re coming to pay tribute to the O’Reilly family. I think it was a wonderful occasion for them to express their sympathy. Lots of people don’t know what to say and I think being present at an occasion like this really, really helped them to express their grief and to sympathise with the family.

“I think we also have to remember the wider O’Reilly family – we have to remember that Tom and Bridget were the parents of ten children and some of them are still school going children. They need our support and our prayers at this time.”

Bridget, Tom and little Tom will repose at Halla na Féile in Cashel tomorrow evening from 5 to 7pm with the funerals in St John the Baptist Church at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.