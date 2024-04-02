Carrick mourns death of local woman in weekend tragedy

Incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris is expressing deep concern over the high number of road deaths.

Claire Kavanagh from Carrick on Suir was killed in a two vehicle collision on the N24 near Kilsheelan on Friday evening.

She was among 3 people who died in road collisions over the Bank Holiday weekend, bringing the total number this year to 58.

140 people were caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Ireland’s roads since Friday.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit held a checkpoint on the M7 yesterday as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign.

The driver of a BMW is likely to be going to court in Nenagh after they were arrested on suspicion of drug driving during a checkpoint on the northbound carriageway.