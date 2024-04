Councillors are calling for St John’s Famine Graveyard in Tipperary Town to be taken over by the County Council.

The cemetery is currently run by a local volunteer community but Cllr Anne Marie Ryan says they are struggling to get the funding they need to maintain it.

Her call for the local authority to step-in has been backed by fellow councillors at yesterday’s Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Ryan says it’s an important local site but the footpaths there need urgent work.