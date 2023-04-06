Call for improved services for LGBTQI+ community in Tipperary

The Chair of Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg says more LGBTQI+ services aimed at teenagers are needed locally.

Kaitlyn Kennedy from Borrisokane has been speaking following the National Showcase that was held this week in Croke Park seeing over 500 from the organisation gather together.

She says that the group allows young people in Tipperary to have their voices heard on services, policies, and issues that impact their lives, and sees them engage with local politicians.

Kaitlyn told Tipp FM that each year they have a number of aims, but the rights of those in the LGBTQI+ is one area she’d like to see progress.

“They are hoping to hold pride possibly in Nenagh in the next few years, because at the moment they have mostly been in Thurles. Support groups as well, we are trying to make people more aware of them, because people know about them but people also don’t. Like, there are a lot of adults support groups but there aren’t as much young people ones, because there are a lot of issues going on for people in the community so if there was more support for them it would be better.”

The 18 year old says that being a member has allowed her to raise the concerns of young people across the county with local representatives and organisations.

She said that schools in Tipperary should be encouraging students to put themselves forward.

“If you’re between 13 an 18 and in secondary school your school should know about it. Every school we try and get them to nominate three a year so if you do have an interest October is when we would be looking for people. If you are the kind of person that wants to make a change and has an interest in the topics I have talked about then this is the ideal place for you to join.”