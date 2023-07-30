Boost for Tipperary Warriors

SPAR has given €10,000 to the Tipperary Warriors group.

Along with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington they recently announced that the local group is to benefit from the money after they were named as one of the winners of SPAR’s nationwide Community Fund initiative.

The Tipperary Warriors is a sports group for children with disabilities and is one of only six beneficiaries of the initiative nationwide – which first launched in December 2021.

The group is run by parents and volunteers and the presentation from SPAR will go towards buying rugby wheelchairs for their members to use and share.