Boil notice remains in place for Roscrea water supply

All of the storm related water supply issues in Tipperary have been addressed with supply returned to all users.

Around 1,500 customers were impacted by the outages according to Uisce Éireann.

However a boil water notice remains in place for in the region of 6,000 homes and businesses in the Roscrea area.

The tap water is not safe to drink for houses on the Roscrea Regional Public Water Supply and parts of the Shinrone/Brosna Public Water Supply.

Colin Cunningham from Uisce Éireann says the high ammonia levels which led to the boil notice could have come from a number of sources.

“It can come from uncontrolled discharges from agriculture or industrial. It can wash off from land as well. So we’ve had very heavy rainfall there in the last week and that’s probably the likely cause. The ammonia levels dropped back down on Saturday morning and have remained low since. So we are now sampling and moving towards lifting the boil water notice.”

Uisce Éireann hope to be in a position to lift a boil water notice in the coming days.