Appeal for end to dumping and littering at Railway Field in Thurles

Over 40 bags of rubbish were collected in Thurles this week by members of the local Tidy Towns group along with Transition Year students from Thurles CBS.

They joined forces to tackle the Railway Field on Wednesday which is a popular play area for young people in the town.

As well as litter being thrown into the field by people walking on the bridge household rubbish is also being dumped in the field.

The Tidy Towns group have expressed concern about the amount of dog poop bags collected, with people throwing the bags into the field instead of disposing of them in a responsible way.

The bags of rubbish collected were removed by Thurles Municipal District Council.