Anam Cara support group meeting in mid-Tipp

Anam Cara are encouraging bereaved people in Tipperary to reach out if they need support this Christmas.

The festive season brings joy and laughter but can also bring a lot of sadness for those who’ve lost someone and many will struggle over the weeks ahead.

The Parental and Sibling Bereavement Support group are holding meeting in The Horse & Jockey Hotel tonight at 7:15pm for any parents regardless what age their child died or how.

Anam Cara is asking everyone to light up their virtual Christmas Tree with a very special “Light of Love”, in memory of a loved one by donating on their website.