Anam Cara support group meeting in mid-Tipp

By
Domhnall Doyle
-
Anam Cara Logo - Anam Cara Website

Anam Cara are encouraging bereaved people in Tipperary to reach out if they need support this Christmas.

The festive season brings joy and laughter but can also bring a lot of sadness for those who’ve lost someone and many will struggle over the weeks ahead.

The Parental and Sibling Bereavement Support group are holding meeting in The Horse & Jockey Hotel tonight at 7:15pm for any parents regardless what age their child died or how.

Anam Cara is asking everyone to light up their virtual Christmas Tree with a very special “Light of Love”, in memory of a loved one by donating on their website.