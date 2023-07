The 38th consecutive Coillte 10k Road Race will take place in South Tipp today.

It is beginning at 8pm in Dundrum at the Community Hall and race numbers can be collected this evening.

There is also a 5K for juniors aged between 13 to 19 years or under.

This year’s race starter is John Kelly, one of the founders the Dundrum club back in the 60’s who has his own Munster, and National titles.

The fastest to complete the 10km course will also receive the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy.