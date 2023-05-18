28 Tipperary projects benefit from Community Recognition Fund

Almost €1 million has been allocated to Tipperary projects under the Community Recognition Fund.

The initiative is designed to support and reward communities which have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

Funding has been approved for 28 projects in the Premier County

The biggest allocation locally is €140,000 for Dundrum Community Hall while €100,000 will go towards a complete refurbishment of the club rooms at the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA club.

A sensory garden, permanent scoreboard and a digital noticeboard in English and Ukrainian in Fethard Town Park will receive funding of €32,000.

€25,000 has been allocated for Templemore Town Park for works including the installation of new play equipment.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys says the communities involved deserve to be rewarded.

Tipperary Allocations – Community Recognition Fund