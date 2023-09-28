2023 Blazing Bikers Trip around Tipp looming on the horizon

All proceeds from Sunday’s Trip around Tipp will benefit the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The motorcycle run sets out from the Moycarkey-Borris GAA Club in Littleton at 11am with registration taking place from 9.30 though online registration is being encouraged.

The route takes in the likes of Borrisoleigh, Templemore, Roscrea, Borrisokane, Portroe and Birdhill before returning to Littleton at around 3pm.

This Blazing Bikers Trip around Tipp is organised by Billy Shanahan and family in memory of Lorraine Shanahan.

Event Location: Moycarkey-Borris GAA Club, Thurles Rd, Littleton, Co. Tipperary

The Run time: 11.00 – 15.00 approx. (registration from 09.30)

Route:

1. Moycarkey Borris GAA – Borrisoleigh. N62 – R498 (22km / 24mins)

2. Borrisoleigh – Templemore. R498 (9km /10mins)

3. Templemore – Roscrea N62 (19km / 18mins)

4. Roscrea – Birr N62 (19km / 20mins)

5. Birr – Borrisokane N52 (20km / 21mins)

6. Borrisokane – Carrigahorig N65 (8.5km / 9mins)

7. Carrigahorig – Coolbawn Quay R493 (14.4km / 18mins)

8. Coolbawn Quay – Portroe R493 (25km / 30mins)

9. Portroe – Birdhill R494 (22km / 25mins)

10. Birdhill – Moycarkey Borris GAA R503 (64km / 60mins)

Entry fee:

€20 pre-run registration (per bike)

€25 on the day registration (per bike)

Pillion passengers can donate on the day.

Entry includes: Ticket for the raffle, sponsorship card, pre-run tea/coffee & post-run sandwiches & hot drinks

Registration:

We encourage everyone to register for the run ahead of time. You can purchase your pre-run registration ticket here: https://platform.payzone.ie/10815/event/177

You can also register on the day, but please note there is an extra charge.

Important Information:

All vehicles must be road-worthy and fully insured.

All riders must hold a valid driver’s licence.

All riders must obey the instructions given by Gardaí or authorised ‘Trip around Tipp’ marshals or agents of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

For further information see: https://www.guidedogs.ie/events/blazing-bikers