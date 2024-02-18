Cloughjordan’s annual seed-share

An event in Cloughjordan that took place this afternoon focused on improving the seeds used to grow vegetables in Tipperary and across the country.

The Community Seed Bank at the Eco-Village held its annual ”seed-share” where gardeners can give or take seeds.

It took place in the Polytunnel in Cuain Beo and started with a talk from Kevin Dudley, about seed sovereignty, food security and the community seed bank.

The group also launched their ‘Best Food You Will Ever Grow and Eat Club’, which welcomes members who would like to learn more about planting and maintaining their own crops.

Kevin Dudley explains why they are so interested in developing and distributing seeds that are better for the local area:

“Most of our seeds are imported and come outside of the country and when you grow seeds in a local area, you actually are adapting them to that local area so they become easier to grow.

“What we actually do now in our seed saving is we’re crossing different varieties and looking for genetic characteristics that will help us with adoption of local varieties.”