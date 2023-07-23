Cloughjordan to take part in Heritage Week 2023

August will see Cloughjordan take part in Heritage Week 2023.

The Cloughjordan Living Heritage will have online and in-person exhibitions that illustrate skills, customs, places, and objects that are unique to Cloughjordan.

One example of the display items at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum is the hurling sliotar belonging to Paddy Williams of Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The sliotar was used in the National Hurling League Final, won by Tipperary on May 6, 1979, and the ball was painted by John McCarthy of Coolnamon.

The Living Heritage event will take place on Tuesday, August 15th and 16th, and is free to attend.