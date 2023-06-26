Clonmel Junction Arts Festival gets underway this weekend

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival returns this weekend.

The festival in the town is one of the largest multi-disciplinary arts festivals in the country and kicks-off on Saturday.

This year’s event runs from July 1st until July 9th, which is almost double last year’s festivities.

Cliona Maher is the artistic director and she told Tipp Today about her vision for the Festival:

“I suppose what I really want to do with Junction is, it’s such a great platform for local and regional artists and I want it to be a way for them to do something that they might not normally get to do.

“For audiences I want to invite national and international performers to come share a stage with our amazing local performers.”

All details of this year’s Festival can be found here: https://www.junctionfestival.com/.