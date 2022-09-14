Clonmel Garda District dealing with reports of theft

Gardaí in the Clonmel District are dealing with reports of thefts and attempted thefts in the area overnight.

A large number of tools were stolen from two parked vans in Clerihan last night, one in Churchview estate and the other in Fernhill estate.

Declan O’Carroll, Sgt in Charge of Nenagh Garda Station, says there was also an attempted theft on a third van in Churchview estate last night between 11 and midnight.

He is urging the public to assist by contacting Clonmel Garda Station if they have any information.

“The Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to the public regarding the theft of tools overnight from two parked vans. Gardaí in Clonmel also received a report of an attempt made on a third van in the Churchview estate. Clonmel Gardaí are hoping to speak to anyone who may have saw a silver Volkswagen Golf with a 07 registration in the Clerihan area last night between 11pm and midnight.”

Clonmel Garda District Telephone: 052-6177640

Confidential Line:1800-666-111