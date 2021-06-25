Clogheen councillor Murphy confirmed as new Council Cathaoirleach

Fine Gael Councillor Marie Murphy has been appointed as the new Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

The vote was unanimous at the AGM in the Borrisoleigh GAA Sports Complex this morning.

It’s the first time that someone from Clogheen in South Tipperary has been elected as Chairperson.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose was appointed as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Murphy told Tipp FM she is delighted with the honour:

“Well, I’m certainly the first in the Cahir Local Electoral Area elected Chairperson of Tipperary County Council and I believe that I’m the first person from Clogheen to be Cathaoirleach of either South Tipp or Tipperary County Council.

“It’s a great honour for me and my family and I’m deeply grateful to all of the elected members for giving me the privilege of serving as Cathaoirleach for the coming year and the fact that it was unanimous as well, that was a nice position.”