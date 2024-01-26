Cllr Kieran Bourke: Justice Minister is out of touch regarding Garda numbers in Carrick-on-Suir

A Tipperary Fianna Fail Cllr says the Justice Minister is out of touch and ‘passing the buck’ for refusing to address the reduction of Garda numbers in a South Tipperary town.

Cathaoirleach of the Carrick-on-suir District Kieran Bourke says the current level of four gardai and two sergeants is not enough to police a town of it’s size.

Cllrs sent a letter to Helen McEntee before Christmas asking for the situation to be rectified.

Cllr Bourke says Minister McEntee’s response is not acceptable:

“I’m very disappointed with the reply from the Minister.

“It just shows how out of touch in my opinion the Minister for Justice is.

“The reply was just statistics, recruitment numbers coming out of Templemore, investment figures that have been put into the Garda resources.

“All that is fine but nowhere in her letter does she address the drop in Garda numbers in the town of Carrick-on-Suir and then she passes the buck, says it’s not her responsibility, it’s Drew Harris’ responsibility.”